SUPER CUTE! Enjoy a stylish open floor design with the ease of one level living! From the covered front porch wide enough to fit your rocking chairs you enter into a charming living room and dining room area featuring wood floors, to a modern kitchen with ceramic tile floors solid surface countertops with ceramic tile backsplash, gray wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances and an upgraded range hood. The spacious deck just off the kitchen is a great location for your grill and for additional entertaining. The primary bedroom is large enough to fit a king size bed and features a full bath and walk in closet. The second and third bedrooms are off a wide hallway with full bath and a nice laundry room. There is parking at both the front and rear of the house. Very well maintained.
3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $260,000
