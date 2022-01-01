 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $264,900

Join the A-List on our website and stay tuned for updates and be sure to follow us on Facebook for the very latest. UNDER CONSTRUCTION INTERIOR HOME 3 finished levels. 1 car garage with opener. Over 1,850 sq. ft. of finished living space. Plenty of room for all! Mid kitchen layout with island, 42" White Kitchen cabinets, stainless appliances granite counter tops. Owners bedroom features dual vanities, step-in shower and large walk-in closet. First floor rec room. 18 x 10 deck. Smart home package and security system. LVP flooring in foyer, kitchen, dining, family room and 1/2 bath. HOA includes lawn care, snow removal (even your drive and lead walk!). Pictures and virtual tour are of a model home and show optional upgrades. Hours Wednesday through Monday 10-6, Closed Tues.

