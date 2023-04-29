New Construction. ONLY TWO AVAILABLE NOW Perfect for commuting to Charlottesville. Lovely front porch, private drive and tons of parking. The deck on the back is large enough for grilling and entertaining or just relaxing it can be accessed from the main house as well as a patio door located in the Owners suite.This is one of two homes available now! Open kitchen, family room. Large island features 12 inch overhang and granite thru-out the kitchen. Stainless steel appliances include ice and water in the door, smooth top range and microwave. Custom lighting at the kitchen and baths. Double Vanities at both bathrooms, recess lighting, so many upgrades too many to list. This is a must see do not let this one slip by.