3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $265,000

The ever-popular Augusta Farms neighborhood has a new opening, and it's move in ready! This updated split-level home is in the back of the community giving you more privacy and space. Sitting on a good size fenced-in yard, this home has 3 bedrooms and a full bathroom upstairs with an open concept kitchen and dining area with a breakfast bar overlooking the living room! Downstairs there's a huge bonus room that would make a great home office, den/game room, or play space. Since there's a full bathroom down there now, it's currently being used as a massive master suite, complete with sitting area and walk-in closet. If you still need more space, there's an unfinished space in the basement with a laundry area & a detached 2-car garage at the end of your driveway waiting for your projects and storage organization. Built to last, this home has natural gas-powered heat and hot water so you'll never have to worry about losing it in a storm. You'll get all the major appliances, the barstools, a reseeded spring yard, gas log fireplace in the lower level, and the Ring camera doorbell too!