3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $267,000

Open HOUSE Sunday December12th 1-3 PM ~ Home for the Holidays ~ Charming 3 bed 3 bath home awaits you! New HVAC, water heater, refrigerator, disposal, paint, faucets in master bath and kitchen, microwave, hardwood flooring. Sweet touches throughout. Light & bright w/easy flow and green backyard make this a wonderful home to enjoy. Updated Owner suite offers large walk- in closet, bath w/grab bars and new LVP flooring. Second bed on the main level w/closet and full bath. Third huge bedroom/office/playroom upstairs & full bath and storage. Covered front porch, side driveway, large yard & shade tree. Rear deck w/spacious flat yard and brand new storage shed all convey. All the details have been made to make this your home sweet home.