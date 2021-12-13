 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $267,000

3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $267,000

3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $267,000

Open HOUSE Sunday December12th 1-3 PM ~ Home for the Holidays ~ Charming 3 bed 3 bath home awaits you! New HVAC, water heater, refrigerator, disposal, paint, faucets in master bath and kitchen, microwave, hardwood flooring. Sweet touches throughout. Light & bright w/easy flow and green backyard make this a wonderful home to enjoy. Updated Owner suite offers large walk- in closet, bath w/grab bars and new LVP flooring. Second bed on the main level w/closet and full bath. Third huge bedroom/office/playroom upstairs & full bath and storage. Covered front porch, side driveway, large yard & shade tree. Rear deck w/spacious flat yard and brand new storage shed all convey. All the details have been made to make this your home sweet home.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
The Wayne Theatre looks to spread Christmas spirit with 'A Christmas Story: The Musical'
Local News

The Wayne Theatre looks to spread Christmas spirit with 'A Christmas Story: The Musical'

  • Updated

For the next two weekends, residents and theatre fans alike will be able to watch “A Christmas Story: The Musical" at the Wayne Theatre, which opened Thursday, December 9. The show will run through this weekend before beginning it’s final four-day slate of performances, which begin on Thursday, December 16 and conclude with a matinee performance on Sunday, December 19.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert