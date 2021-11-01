 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $269,000

Great location, convenient to downtown Waynesboro. Nicely restored home was previously used as an insurance office but "use" can be changed to single family residential. Home is in excellent condition with gleaming hardwood floors. Situated on 4 city lots 100x150 with plenty of off street paved parking. Detached 26 x 12 garage has limited access , ideally used for storage/ shop . Contingent on city approving Use change. Basement has covered outside entrance and inside access.

