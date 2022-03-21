 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $269,900

  Updated
There's a lot of square footage for the money. This will be an "as-is" sale. Any inspections will be for informational purposes only. The price has been established by a fair market appraisal considering the current condition. Several projects are in-progress which the seller is not able to complete. The garage door is still in place and converting back to a one-car garage would be easy. There is an elevator in the closet of the master bedroom which could be easily removed if not needed. You should probably allow an hour for a thorough showing. Every room needs something, but no room needs all that much. Many elements needed to finish basement are already in place. Inexpensive way to double your square footage.

