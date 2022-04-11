3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $275,000

Cheery home on Cherry Ave! Spring abounds at this delightful Tree Street charmer, from the moment you pull up, it feels like happy... and HOME. Built back in the good ole days, Circa 1929 when things were built to LAST! White painted brick, stately exterior, HUGE 'porch swing'n' front porch AND oversized rear deck too! Greeted promptly at the entrance foyer with handsome staircase, hardwood floors, REAL trim work... just a classic! Updated kitchen & baths yet still vibes with thee classic style, large family room addition with full bath serves great as that extra space OR could be main floor master if needed... Fenced back yard, off street parking, even rear alley access are all things on your list too! Real true dollhouse, surely wont last long!