Cheery home on Cherry Ave! Spring abounds at this delightful Tree Street charmer, from the moment you pull up, it feels like happy... and HOME. Built back in the good ole days, Circa 1929 when things were built to LAST! White painted brick, stately exterior, HUGE 'porch swing'n' front porch AND oversized rear deck too! Greeted promptly at the entrance foyer with handsome staircase, hardwood floors, REAL trim work... just a classic! Updated kitchen & baths yet still vibes with thee classic style, large family room addition with full bath serves great as that extra space OR could be main floor master if needed... Fenced back yard, off street parking, even rear alley access are all things on your list too! Real true dollhouse, surely wont last long!
3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $275,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Wilson Memorial High School teacher has been charged with sexual battery by the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office after an investigation.
Two people were arrested and charged by the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday in connection with shots being fired into an occupied car in Stuarts Draft.
One person was killed and another injured Sunday night in a single-car accident on Interstate 64 in Augusta County.
Waynesboro City Council was told Tuesday that should it approve the Sunset Park project, a number of safety measures would be in place.
Caleb Isaac Michael Jones, 20, of Waynesboro, will be sentenced June 29.
This year's 10 Dawbarn Education Award recipients from Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County were honored this week.
The investigation found that owners of the restaurants failed to pay 55 employees $196,000 in overtime back wages, the U.S. Department of Labor said in a news release.
It’s been one year since Rob and Kristen Kaplan sold their house in Midlothian, Va., and most of their belongings, packed up their four children and dog, bought a boat and headed for the water.
BRIDGEWATER — A man was killed in a shootout with sheriff’s deputies in Virginia after a pursuit Thursday, state police said.
Arch Manning, Peyton and Eli's nephew, visited UVA on Saturday. He's the nation's top high school quarterback.
Arch Manning, the nation’s top 2023 quarterback recruit, visited Virginia’s football program this weekend, sources confirmed Saturday.