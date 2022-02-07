This ONE level BRICK home on a quiet low traffic road is just what you have been searching for! Built to last, solid brick with a basement on a large (.82 acre) lot! Offering gleaming hardwood floors throughout, huge family room with wood burning fireplace & sunny hickory kitchen with solid surface countertops! Bright & sunny home flooded with natural light! Partially finished basement is ideal for workout room, game room or just plain good storage! Fenced backyard for Fido, paved dr, Det. garage and wonderful MOUNTAIN VIEWS are all things on your wish list and this checks all the boxes! Fantastic location too, minutes to schools (Stuarts Draft school district) and convenient to Waynesboro & I64/I81! Surely wont last long!
3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $279,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The rottweiler was subsequently seized by the Waynesboro Police Department for standard quarantine protocol at a local shelter, the police department said.
The college, located south of Harrisonburg, tweeted at 1:24 p.m., announcing the report of an active shooter. Minutes later the college tweeted "This is not a test. More info to follow."
A former Hanover County man accused of killing two officers at Bridgewater College has ongoing mental health issues and needed help, his mother said in an interview Wednesday as her son made his first appearance in court.
A Hanover County man accused of killing two officers at Bridgewater College has ongoing mental health issues and needed help, his mother said in an interview Wednesday as her son made his first appearance in court.
A VDOT contractor was rear-ended while stationary in the left northbound lanes of I-81.
Calvin E. Robertson Jr., 90, and Gloria Robertson, 88, died after the Thursday morning incident, police said.
No one will be going undefeated in Shenandoah District boys basketball this season.
Fishburne's wrestling coach Terry Waters surpasses 400 career victories, will be inducted into Hall of Fame
Having just surpassed the 400-career win mark, Fishburne Military School's wrestling coach Terry Waters continues to make a lasting impact in the Shenandoah Valley.
Sooner BBQ and Church on the Hill have partnered to serve meals to first responders when they are on emergency calls that take longer than six hours to contain.
A Chesapeake man received a 10-year prison sentence Thursday after pleading guilty to charges arising from an accident last April that killed Waynesboro civic icon Anne Seaton.