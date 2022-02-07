3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $279,900

This ONE level BRICK home on a quiet low traffic road is just what you have been searching for! Built to last, solid brick with a basement on a large (.82 acre) lot! Offering gleaming hardwood floors throughout, huge family room with wood burning fireplace & sunny hickory kitchen with solid surface countertops! Bright & sunny home flooded with natural light! Partially finished basement is ideal for workout room, game room or just plain good storage! Fenced backyard for Fido, paved dr, Det. garage and wonderful MOUNTAIN VIEWS are all things on your wish list and this checks all the boxes! Fantastic location too, minutes to schools (Stuarts Draft school district) and convenient to Waynesboro & I64/I81! Surely wont last long!