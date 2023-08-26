This almost new, custom-built home with 1,750 square feet has a welcoming and open floor plan, with 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Attached 430 square foot garage, with covered front porch, deck and plenty of backyard space. Enter on the ground level through the garage or from the front porch to a large bonus room (potential to be a 3rd bedroom) and full bathroom. Head upstairs to the kitchen and dining area with a pantry and back door leading to your deck overlooking the backyard. The Kitchen is open to the living room which has a nook perfect for a play area or desk for a home office. The primary suite and 2nd bedroom and bathroom lie just off of the living room. Located just off of Route 250 you are on a small street with few houses, and has easy access to Route 64. Please note photos of home are when it was vacant, and not all appliances were installed yet. The home is also currently leased through October 31st. Home will be vacant and available to close on November 1st, 2023. Schedule a showing today or miss out on this great and affordable property!