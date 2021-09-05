Hide Away in the middle of Waynesboro! This 3 Bedroom / 2 Full Bathroom Cape Cod home has charm galore. Come home to the Tree Streets where you can walk to downtown Waynesboro and be within close driving distance to I-64, shopping and dining. The extensive landscaping offers privacy and serenity after a long day. Enjoy the enclosed screened porch for all of your entertaining or quiet time. Features include eat-in Kitchen with Cherry Cabinets, 1st floor study, 2 fireplaces, hardwood floors. Lower level with private entrance could be used to guest quarters. Large Rear Yard with storage/garage building offers alley access which makes off street parking viable. Don't wait...visit and feel the enchantment!
3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $289,900
