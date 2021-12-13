Located on a quiet street in Waynesboro, this split-level home on half an acre has been lovingly cared for inside and out! Newly remodeled kitchen with painted cabinets, stainless appliances, new luxury vinyl floors and solid surface counter tops keeps clutter hidden with roll down cabinets. Large island with plenty of room that opens into both the dining room and the living room. Gleaming hardwood floors in the bedrooms await you on the upper level including an owners suite with private bathroom, and guest bath with walk-in soaking tub. The lower levels include a den/home office space and a finished basement rec room with bar! Outside, the landscaped yard features multiple gathering spaces, mature gardens, two sheds and an oversized car port! Don't miss out!!
3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $290,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
‘Once a Little Giant, Always a Little Giant': Waynesboro High School celebrates 2022 graduating class
Waynesboro High School’s Class of 2022 had their moment in the sun on Friday evening.
Moments after receiving her diploma, Juliana Nunez stood against the cafeteria wall and let the tears flow.
The 2022 graduating class of Stuarrts Draft High School got some savvy advice from a respected teacher Monday night.
Waynesboro residents were grooving Thursday at Constitution Park as this summer’s Groovin’ at the Greenway kicked off to the delight of many.
The school board approved the hiring of Heather Craddock, John Helbert III and Ryan McLaughlin.
A 17-year-old died by suicide hours after being scammed. The FBI says he was targeted in 'sextortion' scheme.
Law enforcement calls the scam "sextortion," and investigators have seen an explosion in complaints from victims leading the FBI to ramp up a campaign to warn parents from coast to coast.
To many of the players in Staunton High School’s football program, the new football coach is also their old football coach.
Jeremy Sloat, a local industrial worker and the married father of four, has entered the Ward C race for Waynesboro City Council.
After months building an electric vehicle, Stuarts Draft High School students prepare to race in the Shenandoah Valley Electric Vehicle Grand Prix on Saturday.
A Waynesboro couple has been charged with murder for a January dog attack that killed a 7-year-old girl.