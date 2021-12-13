3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $290,000

Located on a quiet street in Waynesboro, this split-level home on half an acre has been lovingly cared for inside and out! Newly remodeled kitchen with painted cabinets, stainless appliances, new luxury vinyl floors and solid surface counter tops keeps clutter hidden with roll down cabinets. Large island with plenty of room that opens into both the dining room and the living room. Gleaming hardwood floors in the bedrooms await you on the upper level including an owners suite with private bathroom, and guest bath with walk-in soaking tub. The lower levels include a den/home office space and a finished basement rec room with bar! Outside, the landscaped yard features multiple gathering spaces, mature gardens, two sheds and an oversized car port! Don't miss out!!