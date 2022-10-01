Introducing Ivy Commons, Waynesboro’s newest and most affordable new single family home community. The Dogwood under construction for January move-in boasts an open-concept design, upgraded kitchen cabinetry, all stainless steel GE appliances included, three bedrooms including a spacious owner's suite with walk-in closet, and a 1-car garage. Ivy Commons features Waynesboro’s best-priced new single-family homes in an amenity filled community featuring playgrounds, pavilions, recreation field, walking trails, and community garden! PLUS, receive $7,500 in Grand Opening Savings for a limited time! Every new home in Ivy Commons is tested, inspected and HERS® scored by a third party energy consultant and a third party inspector.
3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $291,475
