3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $304,900

This weekend marks a milestone for Mac. She turns 100 years old on Sunday.
A veteran teacher who spent time in the Waynesboro Schools has joined the November race for the Waynesboro School Board.
Police are investigating the death of an 18-month-old boy who died after being left unattended in a vehicle for several hours. The boy’s father later committed suicide.
Waynesboro residents looking to have a belated-July Fourth celebration can do so on July 9.
It’s a ways off, but a traffic roundabout for a key Waynesboro intersection could happen before the end of the decade.
The Virginia State Police will increase patrols over the upcoming July 4th weekend.
Mary Mara, an actress known for roles on "ER" and "Ray Donavan," has died at age 61 after police believe she drowned in a New York river.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin demanded the board overseeing Virginia’s community colleges welcome his administration into the search for a new leader or…
"He took advantage of the system," U.S. District Court Judge David J. Novak said.
