HIGH END FINISHES MEET ECONOMIC DESIGN in this freshly COMPLETED NEW CONSTRUCTION in popular Stuarts Draft. Your first step is onto a hand crafted stone riser up to your covered front porch, then gasp as you open the front door to the beautiful design elements of ten foot ceilings, brick fireplace with a reclaimed barn beam mantel, rustic look flooring, and open concept living space. Run towards the kitchen that welcomes you with an island workspace and breakfast bar, brushed gold hardware elements, quartz countertops, walk-in pantry, and a flood of natural light! The MOUNTAIN VIEW will immediately pull you out to the generous composite deck and level backyard, as you try to stay on track to view the primary suite with it's spa like bath, featuring custom tiled shower and free standing soaker tub. No subdivision and no HOA on this General Agriculture zoned lot; bring the chickens!!!