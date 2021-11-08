Beautiful MOUNTAIN views from the rear sunroom OR screened in porch! This is surely where you are going to want to spend all your time! One level living home, BRICK on a full walk out basement. Exactly what you have been searching for! Great COUNTY location, convenient to -well, everything. Sweet neighborhood setting for walking, biking, etc! This very clean & well maintained home is a breath of fresh air! Large rooms, great layout, even the "den" you crave! Covered carport for parking but a rear lower garage as well. HUGE storage area, lots of house to spread out in! Nearly 1/2 acre lot is layed out for extra parking, storage building, garden spot, you name it, plenty of space (so drag the camper if you want!) Popular WILSON school district too! Better claim it quick!
3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $319,900
