Beautiful MOUNTAIN views from the rear sunroom OR screened in porch! This is surely where you are going to want to spend all your time! One level living home, BRICK on a full walk out basement. Exactly what you have been searching for! Great COUNTY location, convenient to -well, everything. Sweet neighborhood setting for walking, biking, etc! This very clean & well maintained home is a breath of fresh air! Large rooms, great layout, even the "den" you crave! Covered carport for parking but a rear lower garage as well. HUGE storage area, lots of house to spread out in! Nearly 1/2 acre lot is layed out for extra parking, storage building, garden spot, you name it, plenty of space (so drag the camper if you want!) Popular WILSON school district too! Better claim it quick!
3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $319,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A five-bedroom home on the Outer Banks has collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean, according to the National Park Service.
The Waynesboro native will be part of the Dukes’ 2022 Hall of Fame Class, the school announced on Thursday.
Nearly seven years after 18-year-old Anjelica “A.J.” Hadsell was found dead behind an abandoned Southampton County home, her stepfather Wesley Hadsell was convicted of her murder.
Riverheads has its new football head coach, and he is no stranger to the school or Augusta County.
Ridgeview Christian senior Levi Nice joined elite company in the school’s boys basketball history Friday night, surpassing 1,000 career points.
Hyundai and Kia are telling owners of nearly 485,000 vehicles in the U.S. to park them outdoors because they can catch fire even if the engines are off.
The Virginia Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a parental challenge of Gov. Glenn Youngkin's executive order to prevent public schools from requiring students to wear face masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Virginia State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash along U.S. 29 in Nelson County.
High School Boys Basketball Standings
A suspect in a homicide and multiple shootings in downtown Blacksburg late Friday appears to have recorded his Saturday night arrest by police on Facebook Live.