3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $324,900

The Valley's simple life will be found in this brick ranch with fast and easy access to all shopping, Augusta health hospital and fitness and more. One level living with finished basement space. The over-sized two car garage on the main levels offers plenty of room for your vehicles and the lower level one car garage is perfect for your four wheel toys or work shopping. The over-sized sun room/family room steals the show with vaulted ceilings and peek-a-boo Mountain View's. Come make this solid brick home yours!