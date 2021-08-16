3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $339,900

QUICK MOVE-IN HOME AVAILABLE FIR LATE FALL MOVE-IN - NEW CONSTRUCTION BY ATLANTIC BUILDERS! The Brooke features an open living space with the kitchen overlooking the great room and dining room. With the owner's suite on the main level, as well as two additional bedrooms and a full bath, this home provides convenient living space for the whole family. The mudroom off of the garage includes the laundry room. Up to $2,500 in closing cost assistance with use of one of seller preferred lenders and title company.