3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $359,000

Everything you need on one floor! With an open floor plan and raised tray ceilings this modern ranch feels extra spacious. This property is set in a quiet cul-de-sac community, abutting to horse pasture it has a country feel with city conveniences. Loads of storage in the walkup attic, or room to grow by finishing the space. Don't miss this move in ready home in the Village Green at The Lake neighborhood!

