3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $359,900
Pictures are built similar to... Popular Queen floor plan built by Oaktree Builders located in the brand new Oakbridge Community in Augusta County and Wilson School District! This single-story 3 bed 2 bath home has the open floor plan & space you've been looking for! Offering an open concept kitchen, dining & living room area, large master suite, amazing master bath, large bonus room and covered back deck with gorgeous mountain views and so much more! Don't miss out on this high quality home, the best part is YOU get to pick the finishes to suite YOUR style! YOUR Oakbridge home could be NEXT! Construction to begin upon receipt of ratified contract.

