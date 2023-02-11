This beautiful Bayberry Villa features Main Level Living, with the Primary Bedroom Suite conveniently located. Enjoy cooking and entertaining in your spacious Kitchen that features a natural gas cooktop, soft close cabinets and granite countertop. 9' ceilings throughout both floors allow for more natural light to flow through. The 2nd Level showcases a Loft, 2 generous Secondary Bedrooms with Walk In Closets, a Full Bath with double bowl vanity! Lots of room for storage, a spacious 2 Car Garage and excellent craftmanship throughout. Homesite being held at slab until purchased, purchaser can customize flooring selections for house! All photos similar to home. Summer Delivery Model home is open 5 days a week, Wednesday through Sunday from 11-5 at 108 Ridgeline Drive Waynesboro VA. Stop by to learn more about this beautiful home and current incentives!
3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $374,375
