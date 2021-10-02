3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $389,000

SINGLE LEVEL EASY-CARE HOME. You will love this stunning, nearly new, one level home only 3 miles from I-64. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms on 1.35 Acres. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, screened back porch, huge garage suitable for large vehicles with workspace area, paved driveway, detached garage for lawn equipment, gourmet kitchen with granite counters and slide out shelves in Whiskey Black cabinets. Image cuddling up to a beautiful, cozy stone gas fireplace with a good book as Winter approaches. Owner's suite has crown molding, huge walk-in closet, and owner's bathroom has a deep soaking tub, a tiled walk-in shower with seat, tiled floors; crown and wainscoting in dining room; breakfast nook; extra insulation in ceiling. Lots of landscaping; beautiful mountain views, picturesque and peaceful. Enjoy fresh vegetables in season from nearby farmer's markets. Conveniently located to shopping, doctors, hospitals, restaurants.