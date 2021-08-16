 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $399,000

Beautifully renovated home on a corner lot in Waynesboro! Kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and center island. Hardwood floors throughout the main floor and carpet in the bedrooms. Check out the gas-log fireplace as you make your way to the sunroom. The back yard is fenced for privacy as you relax outside in the gazebo or swimming in the saltwater pool. Maybe you just want to have fun in the hot tub or sauna. Come take a look for yourself!

