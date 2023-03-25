The popular CHAMPION floor plan built by Oaktree Builders located in the Oakbridge Community of Bridgeport in Augusta County and Wilson School District! This home is projected to be completed in mid July with plenty of time for backyard barbeques before school starts again in the Fall. This spacious home offers an open concept kitchen, dining and living room area with vaulted ceilings, large master suite with an amazing master bath, covered back deck and vertical Board & Batten siding with stone accents on the front exterior. Additional features include granite counters, island breakfast bar, tiled master shower, spacious laundry/mud room, 2 car garage and mountain views. Photos are similar too. Last photo is actual selections for this home. Hurry so you can choose some of the selections. If this one is not your style ask your agent about building your own custom home with Oaktree Builders.