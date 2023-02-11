Enjoy low maintenance living all the while being conveniently located to all the Waynesboro shopping amenities! Live at ease with the Primary Suite, Laundry Room, Kitchen and Family Room conveniently located on the Main Level. Elegant 9' ceilings throughout both floors allows the natural light to make this floorplan feel even more spacious! Thoughtful and quality included features throughout including 2 Car Garage, Zero Grade Entrance from Garage, Energy Efficient Furnace, and much more! Home is Move in Ready! Pictures are of actual house. Model Home open at 108 Ridgeline Drive Waynesboro VA, stop by to learn more about this beautiful home and current incentives!
3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $409,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The grandparents of a 7-year-old girl who died in an attack by a Rottweiler at their Waynesboro residence last year, have pleaded guilty to ch…
Gail Reichert works as a city crossing guard for Westwood Hills Elementary School, wearing wacky hats to make kids smile everyday.
Grace Christian led by as many as 27 in the first half before ultimately winning 67-54 over their rivals in boys basketball action.
A Weyers Cave man and two juveniles have been charged with the theft of firearms found on Riverheads High School grounds.
The assessment notices were mailed to city residents on Tuesday.