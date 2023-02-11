Enjoy low maintenance living all the while being conveniently located to all the Waynesboro shopping amenities! Live at ease with the Primary Suite, Laundry Room, Kitchen and Family Room conveniently located on the Main Level. Elegant 9' ceilings throughout both floors allows the natural light to make this floorplan feel even more spacious! Thoughtful and quality included features throughout including 2 Car Garage, Zero Grade Entrance from Garage, Energy Efficient Furnace, and much more! Home is Move in Ready! Pictures are of actual house. Model Home open at 108 Ridgeline Drive Waynesboro VA, stop by to learn more about this beautiful home and current incentives!