3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $409,900

You have to go to the top for these incomparable views! This home boasts the best mountain views in the neighborhood, from the owners suite balcony. Great layout and open floor plan, making it perfect for entertaining. The spacious kitchen features tasteful cabinetry, lots of countertop space, a supersized island and pendant lighting. The second level offers two bedrooms and a full bath, as well as an impressive owners suite with a generous attached bath, beautiful walk in shower and all the extras making it a great place to start or end each day. Enjoy the owners hideaways, one is the attached third level bonus room, currently used as an office. The other is the owners private balcony, where you can enjoy the breathtaking mountain views. Tons of storage with walk-up attic space, closets & garage. City conveniences with county taxes in the highly desirable Oakbridge neighborhood. Such a pretty house with even prettier views!