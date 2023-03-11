Under construction for end of May delivery date!! Beautiful townhome built by Oaktree Builders (locally owned and operated) located in the desirable, Pratts Run neighborhood that is centrally located to shopping, restaurants, Augusta Health Hospital and local fitness centers. This spacious main level living duplex offers an open concept kitchen offering beautiful Birch cabinetry (with soft close drawers and cabinets), granite countertops & island with breakfast bar, living room area that features a fireplace, large owners suite, amazing master bath with a tiled walk-in shower, 2 additional spacious bedrooms, full bath, laundry/mud room and a beautiful screened covered back porch to enjoy the fresh air and private backyard! The Kitchen features a pantry, pull out trash can and rollout treys in cabinets. Don't miss out on this high quality home! Photos are similar to and may include upgrades not included.
3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $414,900
