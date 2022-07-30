3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $415,000

Beautiful townhome built by Oaktree Builders (locally owned and operated) located in the desirable, Pratts Run neighborhood that is centrally located to shopping, restaurants, Augusta Health Hospital and local fitness centers. This spacious main level living duplex offers an open concept kitchen offering beautiful Birch cabinetry (with soft close doors and drawers), granite countertops & island, living room area that features a fireplace, large owners suite, amazing master bath with a tiled walk-in shower, 2 additional spacious bedrooms, full bath, laundry/mud room with utility sink and a beautiful covered back porch to enjoy the fresh air and private backyard! The Kitchen features open shelving, deep drawers in the island, pull out trash can, rollout treys in cabinets, under cabinet lighting and apron sink. Don't miss out on this high quality home!