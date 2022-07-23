Beautiful townhome built by Oaktree Builders (locally owned and operated) located in the desirable, Pratts Run neighborhood that is centrally located to shopping, restaurants, Augusta Health Hospital and local fitness centers. This spacious main level living duplex offers an open concept kitchen offering beautiful cabinetry, granite countertops & island, living room area that features a fireplace, large owners suite, amazing master bath with a tiled walk-in shower, 2 additional spacious bedrooms, full bath, laundry/mud room and a beautiful covered back porch to enjoy the fresh air and private backyard! Don't miss out on this high quality home!
3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $415,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
An educator with more than two decades of experience has been appointed the new principal of Wilson Memorial High School.
Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Augusta County.
The Augusta County 16-18 year-old All-Stars recently won the state title, defeating Spotsylvania in the championship game.
When Skylar Napier reflects back on her days as a student-athlete, she doesn’t remember much talk about mental health.
He comes from elite athletic bloodlines, but Joseph Sullivan is doing his part to establish his own legacy in baseball.
Just over 100 students signed up this year’s Lofton Lake Volleyball Camp.
The lower level parking lot of the Waynesboro Public Library will offer more than food for thought this Friday.
“I’m excited to get started on Aug.1,” Major said, “and work with the athletes there.”
Jennifer Lopez changes her name after marrying Ben Affleck, a NASCAR driver stabbed to death, and more celeb news
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have reportedly gotten married at a late-night Las Vegas drive-through chapel — and J.Lo will now legally be known as Jennifer Affleck. Get that and more celeb news here.
Police said that Wanda Palmer was "attacked, hacked, and left for dead."