3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $415,000

Built in 2020. Immaculate 3 bedroom 2 bath home minutes from Waynesboro. Very inviting open floor plan. Kitchen features granite counter tops, Whirlpool Appliances, tons of cabinet space. Large master suite with tiled shower and large soaker tub. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Intricate crown molding shows off the high level of construction. Oversized attached garage with built in shelves provides ample storage. Paved driveway, Trex decking, Brick/ Vinyl siding makes this home extremely easy to maintain.

