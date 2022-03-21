Being built by Oaktree Builders (locally owned and operated) located in the desirable, Pratts Run neighborhood that is centrally located to shopping, restaurants, Augusta Health Hospital and local fitness centers. This spacious main level living duplex offers an open concept kitchen offering beautiful cabinetry, granite countertops & island, living room area that features a fireplace, large owners suite, amazing master bath with a tiled walk-in shower, 2 additional spacious bedrooms, full bath and a beautiful covered back porch to enjoy the fresh air and private backyard! Don't miss out on this high quality home! Built similar to photos.
3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $415,000
