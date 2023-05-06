Complete and ready to welcome you home! Enjoy low-maintenance living and the convenience of being close to everyday amenities! Live at ease with your primary suite, laundry room, kitchen, and family room all located on the main level. Elegant 9' ceilings throughout both floors allows the natural light to make this floorplan feel even more spacious! Thoughtful features have been included throughout to make life easier, including 2-car garage with stepless entry, mudroom/laundry with cubbies, oversized kitchen island, open layout, wide entryways and halls, and tons of storage opportunities! Upstairs, a large loft can be used as a playroom, guest space, rec room, or anything else you desire! Two additional bedrooms with walk-in closets and a full split bath create a great space for your family or guests. Enjoy the outdoors from your back patio- the perfect place to relax under an umbrella with friends! Photos are of actual home... set up a tour today!