Now Selling the Bayberry at Creekwood Village, where living at ease is kept in mind! This versatile floorplan features Main Level living with your Primary Suite conveniently located. Secondary bedrooms are tucked away upstairs providing guests with spacious room and closet sizes. 9' ceilings continue on both floors allowing the natural light to flow throughout! Screened in Porch, Zero grade entry from Garage, Quartz bathroom countertops, expansive Kitchen with large island and Walk in Pantry, are just a snapshot of the included interior features. Spacious Loft area and space that can be used for either a Home Office, Hobby or Play Room. Homesite being held at slab until purchased, purchaser can customize flooring selections for house!
3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $424,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Virginia Tech offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen said Monday he isn’t close to naming a starting QB for the Hokies, who wrap up practice Saturd…
Chicago drafted Kayana Traylor in Round 2, while Minnesota took Taylor Soule in Round 3.
The police report states the driver was arguing with the woman in his vehicle when he intentionally swerved into oncoming traffic.
The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court on behalf of a "John Doe" who was a freshman on the 2021 Radford baseball team.
“I have loved this job. I have loved the diverse areas and becoming an expert in the administration of taxes and helping people,” Jean Shrewsb…