Brand new model home investment opportunity! This low-maintenance villa home is designed for ease of living at all life stages. The open main level is laid out to give you access to everything you need right at your fingertips- primary bedroom suite with luxury full bath and walk-in closet, open kitchen with oversized island and gas appliances, dining area, great room with fireplace, laundry/mud room, garage, and powder room. Upstairs, a large loft can serve as room for guests, a play room, a rec/hobby room, or whatever else you can dream up! A pocket office, walk-in closet, 8x12 storage room, and mechanical room are all accessible off of the loft. Two bedrooms with walk-in closets and one full bathroom complete the upper level. Allow us to pay you rent while we maintain this home for you. Have the peace of mind knowing your home is receiving less-than-normal wear and tear while being used as a builder model! When we are done using it as our model, you can either move in yourself, sell, or rent out. Actual photos. Virtual tour similar-to!