3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $439,900

If you love being outside you will love all the porches on this soon to be completed Asher2 floor plan built by Oaktree Builders located in the Oakbridge Community of Bridgeport in Augusta County and Wilson School District! Completion is planned for mid March just in time to plant some flowers and watch the brand new sod grow. This spacious home offers an open concept kitchen, dining and living room area, large master suite on the main level, office, laundry/mud room, 2 additional bedrooms, a bathroom and front, rear and side covered porches round out this floor plan! Features include quartz counters, kitchen island with breakfast bar, dual sinks in the master bath and large walk in closet, tile shower, luxury vinyl plank throughout and much more. Catch peek a boo mountain views from the front and side porches. Excuse our mess, photos are construction in progress. If this is not your style ask your agent about your own custom build and the $10,000 January incentive on custom builds.