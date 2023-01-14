 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $439,900

3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $439,900

If you love being outside you will love all the porches on this soon to be completed Asher2 floor plan built by Oaktree Builders located in the Oakbridge Community of Bridgeport in Augusta County and Wilson School District! Completion is planned for mid March just in time to plant some flowers and watch the brand new sod grow. This spacious home offers an open concept kitchen, dining and living room area, large master suite on the main level, office, laundry/mud room, 2 additional bedrooms, a bathroom and front, rear and side covered porches round out this floor plan! Features include quartz counters, kitchen island with breakfast bar, dual sinks in the master bath and large walk in closet, tile shower, luxury vinyl plank throughout and much more. Catch peek a boo mountain views from the front and side porches. Excuse our mess, photos are construction in progress. If this is not your style ask your agent about your own custom build and the $10,000 January incentive on custom builds.

People are also reading…

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Here are the 5 Virginia Bed Bath & Beyond stores that are closing

Here are the 5 Virginia Bed Bath & Beyond stores that are closing

Bed Bath & Beyond’s fiscal third-quarter sales fell by a third as the home goods company struggles to strike the right balance with its shoppers, a sign of its worsening outlook. The company, which has already been cutting costs, said Tuesday it will slash an additional $80 million to $100 million across the company, including an unspecified number of layoffs. Sales slid to $1.26 billion from $1.88 billion for the three months ended Nov. 26, and its quarterly loss widened to $393 million. Sales at stores open at least a year, a key gauge of a retailer’s health, dropped 32%.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert