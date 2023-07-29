Now Selling the Bayberry at Creekwood Village, where living at ease is kept in mind! This versatile floorplan features Main Level living with your Primary Suite conveniently located. Secondary bedrooms are tucked away upstairs providing guests with spacious room and closet sizes. 9' ceilings continue on both floors allowing the natural light to flow throughout! Screened in Porch, Zero grade entry from Garage, Quartz bathroom countertops, expansive Kitchen with large island and Walk in Pantry, are just a snapshot of the included interior features. Spacious Loft area and space that can be used for either a Home Office, Hobby or Play Room. Homesite being held at slab until purchased, purchaser can customize flooring selections for house!
3 Bedroom Home in WAYNESBORO - $442,365
