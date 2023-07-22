Newly constructed 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home located within walking distance to Orchard Creek Golf Course and Coyner Springs Park along with being in close proximity to the interstate and shopping this new construction home checks all the boxes. This home boast soft close cabinets, black stainless steel appliances, granite countertops in the kitchen, quartz countertops in the main bathrooms including ceramic tile. Fireplace in the Livingroom, luxury vinyl plank flooring, black exterior/white interior Pella double hung windows, a double car garage with 8' garage door opening. Wait no longer! This in not only the home you've been waiting for but this is the home of your dreams!
3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $445,000
