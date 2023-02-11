This Move In Ready Bayberry features low maintenance and easy living, with a First Floor Primary Suite. There is plenty of room to host and entertain, with a spacious Kitchen that flows into your Family Room with a Double Sided Fireplace. Elegant 9' ceilings throughout both floors allows the natural light to make this floorplan feel even more spacious! Conveniently located in the City of Waynesboro and all shopping amenities, making your errands a breeze. Plenty of room for storage with a 2 Car Garage and pockets of storage built in to the home. Pictures shown are of actual house. Home is ready for immediate delivery! Model Home open at 108 Ridgeline Drive Waynesboro VA, stop by to learn more about this beautiful home and current incentives!