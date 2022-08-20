 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $455,000

3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $455,000

Location! Location! Location! This. beautiful 2019 all one level living home is located off of 340 between Waynesboro and Stuarts Draft. If you are looking for a home that is all on one level, you want a flat yard with 1.34 acres and is centrally located, then this is the home for you. The home has 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom, open living plan, a beautiful screened in back porch with a two car garage and a shed.

Respected West Virginia snake researcher dies from rattlesnake bite

A respected snake researcher who’d been making significant discoveries about the species since childhood has died after being bitten by a timber rattler. William H. “Marty” Martin died Aug. 3 after being bitten by a captive snake on the property at his home in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia. 

