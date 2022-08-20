Location! Location! Location! This. beautiful 2019 all one level living home is located off of 340 between Waynesboro and Stuarts Draft. If you are looking for a home that is all on one level, you want a flat yard with 1.34 acres and is centrally located, then this is the home for you. The home has 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom, open living plan, a beautiful screened in back porch with a two car garage and a shed.
3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $455,000
