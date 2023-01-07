A great open floor plan with amazing mountain views in Augusta County with all the conveniences of the city! Home has everything a family needs to call this home. 3 bedroom and 2 bath, a large great room, and a large kitchen with a center island is a great place to socialize. Stainless Appliances with Granite! Spacious Primary suite hosts a large soaker tub, lots of counter space and a walk-in closet. The bonus room is a great space for the kids to play or to put a home office. 2 additional bedrooms and hall bath. Make this yours before too late.
3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $464,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Waynesboro First Aid Crew ambulance crashed into Micah's Coffee in Waynesboro on late Tuesday morning.
“This incident was extremely dangerous for the community, the deputies, and the suspect," Sheriff Donald Smith said.
A little bundle of joy arrived on the first morning of the new year at Augusta Health in Fishersville.
"It was big. And we're going to celebrate like it's big — because it's Carolina," Kenny Brooks said.
One person was killed and four injured in a shooting at a home in northern Virginia on Wednesday, police said. A person of interest was in custody.
While downtown Waynesboro businesses might still be recovering from holiday shoppers, plenty is in store for 2023.
Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis has been hospitalized after he reportedly saved children from drowning off the Florida coast.
Lana Williams made history in Waynesboro on Tuesday morning when she was voted the first female mayor in the city’s history.
In 1997, a Pulaski County football player died of commotio cordis during a game against William Fleming in Victory Stadium.
The win helped Staunton snap a three-game losing streak.