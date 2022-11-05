A great open floor plan with amazing mountain views in Augusta County with all the conveniences of the city! Home has everything a family needs to call this home. 3 bedroom and 2 bath, a large great room, and a large kitchen with a center island is a great place to socialize. Stainless Appliances with Granite! Spacious Primary suite hosts a large soaker tub, lots of counter space and a walk-in closet. The bonus room is a great space for the kids to play or to put a home office. 2 additional bedrooms and hall bath. Make this yours before too late.
3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $475,000
