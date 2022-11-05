3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $495,000

Stunning Mountain Views surround this charming 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Modern Farmhouse located in Augusta County with the convenience of being just outside city limits. Large covered front and rear porches for relaxing or entertaining. Kitchen features a large center island, stainless steel appliances and granite tops. Primary suite has a soaker tub and his and her vanity areas and a spacious walk in closet. 2 additional bedrooms with bath and 2 car attached garage with mudroom entry. Schedule your showing today to make this house your home!