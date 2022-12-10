Welcome to this like-new, 2020 home in Waynesboro with an open, main-level living floor plan. This home offers so many must-see features, including a main level primary suite, flexible, open concept design, enormous garage, fenced-in backyard, additional brick patio, and an amazing screened-in porch with mountain views to enjoy. The kitchen with granite counters, plentiful storage and prep areas and a great island with bar seating is open to the large great room. Second floor features 2 bedrooms, a full bath and an additional bonus space that can be a fourth bedroom, office, or great upper-level entertainment space. First floor features an office that could be a fifth bedroom too! Dining out and shopping are just minutes away. Stop looking, Welcome Home!
3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $499,000
