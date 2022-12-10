 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $499,000

3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $499,000

Welcome to this like-new, 2020 home in Waynesboro with an open, main-level living floor plan. This home offers so many must-see features, including a main level primary suite, flexible, open concept design, enormous garage, fenced-in backyard, additional brick patio, and an amazing screened-in porch with mountain views to enjoy. The kitchen with granite counters, plentiful storage and prep areas and a great island with bar seating is open to the large great room. Second floor features 2 bedrooms, a full bath and an additional bonus space that can be a fourth bedroom, office, or great upper-level entertainment space. First floor features an office that could be a fifth bedroom too! Dining out and shopping are just minutes away. Stop looking, Welcome Home!

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert