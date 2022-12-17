Welcome to this like-new, 2020 home in Waynesboro with an open, main-level living floor plan. This home offers so many must-see features, including a main level primary suite, flexible, open concept design, enormous garage, fenced-in backyard, additional brick patio, and an amazing screened-in porch with mountain views to enjoy. The kitchen with granite counters, plentiful storage and prep areas and a great island with bar seating is open to the large great room. Second floor features 2 bedrooms, a full bath and an additional bonus space that can be a fourth bedroom, office, or great upper-level entertainment space. First floor features an office that could be a fifth bedroom too! Dining out and shopping are just minutes away. Stop looking, Welcome Home!
3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $499,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Waynesboro and much of the surrounding area will likely see the first weather event of the winter season Wednesday night and Thursday.
Riverheads rushed for 485 yards in Saturday's win, including 282 and five touchdowns from standout Cayden Cook-Cash.
Waynesboro City Council finalized the purchase of land Monday night that will be the home of the future West End Fire Station.
Migrant worker shares his story of life in the Central Virginia while working the apple orchards
Jill Wine volunteered to travel more than 9,000 miles to help the family of a foreign exchange student she had hosted.
Riverheads added an exclamation point to its near-decade-long domination of Class 1 football.
Two departing members of the Waynesboro City Council were lauded for their dedication and contributions to the city during their final council meeting Monday night.
Next season, Riverheads will move up to the Class 2 ranks.
An inmate serving time at Wallens Ridge State Prison in Wise County was slain Sunday by another inmate, the Virginia Department of Corrections said. The killing is the second at the high-security facility in just over a year.
UVA and Virginia Tech climb the basketball rankings, while their football teams gain and lose in the portal | Teel and Barber podcast
David and Mike look at the 'Hoos and Hokies ascent in the basketball rankings, the comings and goings in the NCAA transfer portal and some spicy bowl matchups involving ACC teams.