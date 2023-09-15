Beautiful, home located on Orchard Creek Golf Course with trout stream nearby and seasonal mountain views. Beautifully maintained home with lots of space. the sunroom is a new amenity with easy access to the private back yard . Home has great circulation for entertaining. Hardwood floors throughout most of the home are in great condition. There are 2 Master Bedrooms as well as a office, family room and laundry on main floor. Storage in attic is abundant. One car dettached garage. Come see this classic home with a great golf course view!!!!!!! BRING ALL OFFERS - HOUSE MUST GO!!!!!