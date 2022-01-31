 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $525,000

3 Bedroom Home in Waynesboro - $525,000

New Construction 2 Story Farmhouse in Popular Pelham East. Large, Main Floor Primary Suite with Soaker Tub, Tiled Shower and His/Hers Closets. Open Living Area with Gas Fireplace. Kitchen features Stainless Steel Appliances and Large Center Island. Dining area opens up to large covered outdoor living area for entertaining! Main floor office is perfect for work at home family members. Upstairs you will find 2 additional bedrooms and large bath room with open foyer overlooking great room. Photos are of a similar plan. Under Construction.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert